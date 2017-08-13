Deputies: 4 teens charged, 1 sought in deadly Anderson Co. stabbing

Scene of stabbing in Anderson Co. (FOX Carolina/ 8/13/17)

The coroner said a man is dead after a stabbing in Anderson County Sunday morning.

A 911 call was made around 2:34 a.m. from a family member who heard the altercation outside a home on the 200 block of Robinson Street in Pendleton, per the coroner.

Officials said the suspect fled the scene after the family member went outside to see what was happening, and then returned to the house to call 911.

The coroner identified the deceased victim as 49-year-old Charles Hillery of New York. Hillery was stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS at 2:52 a.m.

Deputies said Hillery suffered wounds to the head and chest.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning. The death has been ruled a homicide.

On Wednesday, deputies said they signed arrest warrants for four teenagers, identified as 17-year-old Ahmad Kedauris Neely, 17-year-old Kemijai Santrex Antonio Anderson Jr., 18-year-old Kailyn Tamia Dupree and 18-year-old Michelle Guadalupe Kirksey.

All four are charged with murder and conspiracy. Neely is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies said a 16-year-old juvenile is also being sought in connection with the case.

