Elbert Co. Schools cancels classes for total solar eclipse

A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >
A father facing charges for leaving his 3-year-old child in a hot car opened up about the incident and said he doesn't want other parents to make the same mistake he did.More >
Researchers say a teen appears to have suffered a shark bite on South Carolina's Hilton Head Island. Linton Suttle tells The Island Packet that he was swimming Thursday near Sea Pines Beach Club when he felt a sharp pain in his foot. His parents used photos of comparable bites and an exchange with shark researchers to confirm it was a shark bite.More >
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in an Indian hospital over the past three days have alleged that the fatalities were due to the lack of a sufficient oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >
A dream vacation turned into a real nightmare for 1,900 passengers who shelled out thousands of dollars to take a 104-day cruise around the world.More >
The coroner said a man is dead after a stabbing in Anderson County Sunday morning.More >
Dispatchers said a shooting occurred in Anderson Saturday night.More >
In case you haven't heard, it's not safe to look directly at a solar eclipse.More >
A hairdresser in Iowa gave a 16-year-old girl struggling with depression a makeover she'll never forget.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >
Bon Secours presents Little Texas community with permanent historical marker. Little Texas, located in Greenville, SC, is one of the city's oldest Black communities. (8/12/17)More >
Dogs of all levels competed in Astro Kennels second annual Summer Showdown Dock-Diving Competition on Saturday.More >
United Way of Greenville County hosted its annual School Tools event on Saturday to provide children in rising K-4 through rising 8th grade with basic school supplies right before the start of the school year.More >
Flash flooding caused rivers and creeks in the Upstate to overflow near roadways on Aug. 11, 2017.More >
The Planters Nutmobile visited our station on August 11, 2017.More >
Anderson Co. Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said a 22-year-old man died after re-entering a burning home on Berry Lane to retrieve his phone.More >
Upstate anti-gun violence organization hosts vigil in honor of men killed in shooting at Spartanburg grocery store. (8/10/17)More >
