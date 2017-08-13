First look at the eclipse forecast

No signs of a pattern change for Monday’s solar eclipse.
Early model indications are in – there will likely be at least 50% coverage of cloud cover in the sky Monday afternoon.
BEYOND THAT, it is still simply too early to tell if clouds will be more widespread and/or if they will lead to any heavy rain.
The fact the 100% totality will occur after 2 PM in our area almost guarantees some clouds around, but let’s hope for some drier air and thus, fewer clouds!
Stay tuned as we fine tune this ever-important forecast!
