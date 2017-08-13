Solar eclipse forecast

After a rather rainy weather pattern last weekend and early this week, our rain chances will gradually die off the rest of the week and weekend.

Looking past that, preliminary forecast data shows those lower rain chances holding on early next week.

Even if that chance verifies, those showers tend to normally hold off until after the 2-3 PM time frame of 100% totality in the Upstate.

With that there will likely be around 50% cloud coverage in the sky Monday afternoon, which isn't perfect, but still good enough to view the eclipse.

BEYOND THAT, it is still simply too early to tell if clouds will be more widespread and/or if they will lead to any widespread heavy rain.

Stay tuned as we fine tune this ever-important forecast!

