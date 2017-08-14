Spearman speech, back-to-school pep rally set for Monday evening - FOX Carolina 21

Spearman speech, back-to-school pep rally set for Monday evening in Spartanburg

South Carolina’s Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, will be in Spartanburg on Monday for a back-to-school pep rally, according to Spartanburg County District 3.

The pep rally will be held at the Broome High School Football Stadium at 6:30 p.m.

At the rally, students and students can meet staff members, learn about sports teams, and enjoy a community fair with colleges and local businesses attending, the school district said.

Spearman will speak at 5:30 p.m. at the District Three Community Auditorium prior to the rally.

All Spartanburg County School districts head back to school on Thursday, August 17.

