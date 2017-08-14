Fire marshal: gas-soaked rag used to start fire at Spartanburg apartment complex

The charred rag outside the apartment (FOX Carolina/ Aug. 14, 2017)

The Spartanburg fire marshal said police are investigating a fire that was intentionally set at a Spartanburg apartment complex early Monday morning.

The fire was reported just after 4 a.m. Monday at Prince Hall Apartments on Prince Hall Lane.

Fire Marshal Brad Hall said a rag was soaked in gasoline, placed between the door and screen door of an apartment and then set on fire.

The call was originally reported as a fire with entrapment because the fire was outside the door, but Hall said everyone made it out unharmed.

Hall said the residents were able to put out the fire using a pot of water. He said the apartment complex's brick and concrete construction helped prevent the fire from spreading.

“We have no clue who would have done this,” said Teavon Coleman, who was asleep in the apartment when the fire was set.

Coleman said his girlfriend’s son woke up, smelled the fire and then woke up the adults, shouting that the front door was on fire.

Hall said the investigation is ongoing.

No suspects have been named.

