City of Greenville to announce safety measurements for eclipse

The city of Greenville said leaders from several city departments will speak about safety concerns Monday morning ahead of the upcoming solar eclipse.

Officials said Greenville is expecting a large number of visitors on August 21, when the city will fall in the path of totality as experience 2 minutes of total darkness in the afternoon.

Officials said city departments have devised a plan to ensure residents, workers and visitors remain safe before, during and after the eclipse.

Representatives from the Police Department, Fire Department and Public Works Department will discuss those safety measures during a news conference Monday at 10 a.m.

