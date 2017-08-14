Agent: Ric Flair hospitalized, needs 'prayers & positive energy'

Wrestling legend Ric Flair’s agent is calling for the Nature Boy’s fans to pray for him after he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, tweeted on Saturday that Flair was in the hospital for routine monitoring.

Yes,Ric in hosp 4routine monitoring.No reason2panic.Yes,many thx2his fiancé&hospstaff.No excuses Ric wld want u2go out 2nite NaturBoy style! — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 13, 2017

On Monday, she tweeted that Flair needed “prayers and positive energy” as he was dealing with “tough medical issues.”

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues???? — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Zanoni has been working with Flair to promote his appearance on ESPN’s “30 for 30.” The episode is set to premiere in November.

Per the Charlotte Observer, multiple wrestling websites reported that Flair was in intensive care Monday for a heart-related medical issue.

Flair is 68 and resides in Charlotte.

