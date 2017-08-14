Agent: Ric Flair hospitalized, needs 'prayers & positive energy' - FOX Carolina 21

Ric Flair performs in South Korea (Wikimedia Commons) Ric Flair performs in South Korea (Wikimedia Commons)
Wrestling legend Ric Flair’s agent is calling for the Nature Boy’s fans to pray for him after he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent, tweeted on Saturday that Flair was in the hospital for routine monitoring.

On Monday, she tweeted that Flair needed “prayers and positive energy” as he was dealing with “tough medical issues.”

Zanoni has been working with Flair to promote his appearance on ESPN’s “30 for 30.” The episode is set to premiere in November.

Per the Charlotte Observer, multiple wrestling websites reported that Flair was in intensive care Monday for a heart-related medical issue.

Flair is 68 and resides in Charlotte.

