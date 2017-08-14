Police: Man cited after leaving dog in car outside Cabela's

Greenville police said a man was ticketed on Saturday after leaving a dog in a car outside Cabela’s on Woodruff Road.

Witnesses told police the dog had been locked in the car for about 45 minutes.

Police said when the dog’s owner came out of the store, he was cited for animal - general care required.

