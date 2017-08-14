Police: Man cited after leaving dog in car outside Cabela's - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man cited after leaving dog in car outside Cabela's

Cabela's store on Woodruff Road (Oct. 1, 2013/FOX Carolina) Cabela's store on Woodruff Road (Oct. 1, 2013/FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police said a man was ticketed on Saturday after leaving a dog in a car outside Cabela’s on Woodruff Road.

Witnesses told police the dog had been locked in the car for about 45 minutes.

Police said when the dog’s owner came out of the store, he was cited for animal - general care required.

