Deputies: Toddler's hospital visit revealed signs of child abuse, mother arrested

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a mother was arrested after doctors discovered signs of abuse when a toddler was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said Amber Nichole Prater, 22, of Marion has been charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On July 30, deputies said Prater took her 3-year-old son to the hospital because he was running a fever. Doctors examining the child discovered bruising on the child’s body and reported the injuries.

Deputies said they began investigating after a referral by the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

