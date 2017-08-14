Deputies: Toddler's hospital visit revealed signs of child abuse - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Toddler's hospital visit revealed signs of child abuse, mother arrested

Posted: Updated:
Amber Prater (Source: MCSO) Amber Prater (Source: MCSO)
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a mother was arrested after doctors discovered signs of abuse when a toddler was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said Amber Nichole Prater, 22, of Marion has been charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
On July 30, deputies said Prater took her 3-year-old son to the hospital because he was running a fever. Doctors examining the child discovered bruising on the child’s body and reported the injuries.

Deputies said they began investigating after a referral by the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

MORE NEWS: Police: Man cited after leaving dog in car outside Cabela's

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.