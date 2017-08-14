Owner of popular Easley ice cream shop dies after cancer battle

The Easley community will say goodbye to the owner of a popular ice cream shop on Monday.

Joe Lesley, owner of Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor, died on Saturday after a battle with cancer, according to an obituary.

Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor is located at 136 East Main Street in Easley.

According to the ice cream shop’s Facebook page, Lesley was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer that had spread into his bones.

Funeral services will begin at 3 p.m. Monday at Easley First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1 to 2:45 p.m.

Lesley was 77. He was known to many as "Hot Dog," his obituary states.

