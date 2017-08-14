Asheville police ask for help identifying assault suspect - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police ask for help identifying assault suspect

Photo of the suspect (Source: APD) Photo of the suspect (Source: APD)
Asheville police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking a TV news reporter.

The Asheville Police Department on Monday released a photo of a man they said assaulted a WLOS reporter during a Facebook live stream of a protest in Pack Square on Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

