Asheville police ask for help identifying assault suspect

Asheville police are asking for help identifying a man accused of attacking a TV news reporter.

The Asheville Police Department on Monday released a photo of a man they said assaulted a WLOS reporter during a Facebook live stream of a protest in Pack Square on Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

MORE: Protests, vigils around US decry white supremacist rally

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.