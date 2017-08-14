Police: Man claims he was stabbed by pizza delivery woman, gets arrested for breaking into her car

Union police said a man was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle after an incident involving a pizza delivery driver on Saturday.

Police said they were initially called to Scott Street in reference to a shooting. Per incident reports, officers found a man lying in the roadway who claimed that he had been stabbed. Officers said they noticed to lacerations on Rykeem Green’s right side and called EMS.

Green told police a Pizza Hut delivery driver had cut him.

Police said they contacted the delivery driver who said she encountered Green standing outside a home when she delivered a pizza. When she returned to her car after making the delivery, she found the car door open and money missing from inside.

The driver told police she confronted Green and demanded her money back. She said, per incident reports, that Green handed over two five dollar bills and threatened to shoot her.

The woman denied having injured Green and said she took her money back and left.

Green was arrested after being treated for his injuries

MORE NEWS: Owner of popular Easley ice cream shop dies after cancer battle

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.