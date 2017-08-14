Chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash in Tryon

Photo of the crash scene (Courtesy: Tryon FD)

Spartanburg County deputies said one man was arrested after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Polk County early Monday morning.

Deputies said Jeremy Lewis Moss stole the Honda Accord from the McDonald's on Hearon Circle, where the victim left the vehicle running and unattended to enter the restaurant.

Deputies said they later spotted the vehicle on Highway 176 and a chase ensued. Stop sticks were successfully deployed in Landrum but deputies said Moss kept driving into North Carolina.

Moss lost control of the vehicle on Trade Street and crashed near the water fountain and Nina Simone statue.

Moss was in the car with a woman.

Firefighters said both people suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Spartanburg County deputies charged Moss with larceny, reckless driving, and blue light violation, per online jail records.

Tryon police are investigating the crash and may file additional charges,

