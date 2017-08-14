Deputies ask for help identifying suspect in break-in attempt

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has asked for help identifying a man accused of attempting to break into a Leicester home.

The suspect is between 5’7” and 5'10" tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. Deputies said the man was wearing a black ball cap, gray shirt, camouflage shorts, dark colored socks and dark colored shoes during the break-in attempt. He also may have a tattoo on his right calf.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.

