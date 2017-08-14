Police: Man injured in Union shooting

Union police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot on South Church Street early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m.

A police sergeant in the area heard gunshots and found the victim on the ground.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said a party had been taking before the shooting and two or three males were seen “jumping on” the victim during the party and then asked to leave.

No suspects have been named.



