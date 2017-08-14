SC, federal lawmakers react to violence in Charlottesville

Police tape and flowers mark the site where a car plowed into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally on Saturday in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

After a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned violent on Saturday, lawmakers both in South Carolina and Washington are reacting.

White nationalists and other groups rallied for a "Unite the Right" event after the decision to remove a Robert E. Lee statue from the former Lee Park, renamed as Emancipation Park.

Officials said a 32-year-old woman was killed and 19 others were hurt after a suspect slammed his car into a group of counter protestors at the event.

Two Virginia State Police troopers were also killed when the helicopter they were using to patrol the area of the protests crashed.

On Monday, the flag outside Greenville's city hall was lowered to half-staff in solidarity with the people of Charlottesville.

Sen. Tim Scott took to Twitter on Saturday to condemn the violence in Charlottesville, tweeting that hate is emboldened by those who don't condemn it.

We must ALL condemn domestic terror&stand together against racism, hate and evils that if left unchecked will tear us apart #Charlottesville — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) August 12, 2017

Rep. Jeff Duncan posted on Facebook that his prayers were with the victims in Charlottesville:

Pres. Trump tweeted his condolences on Saturday to the victims as well and said the federal government was ready to provide assistance if needed. In a statement on Monday, he specifically condemned bigotry and violence committed by the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.

What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives.#Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/DB22fgnu6L — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Governor Henry McMaster shared his prayers for Charlottesville and said South Carolina rose above hatred and violence:

South Carolina showed world her heart when confronted by hatred & violence. Pray for our brothers & sisters in Virginia. #Charlottesville — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) August 13, 2017

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley tweeted condemning the violence:

I know all to well the pain hate can cause. The American Spirit that binds us has no place for actions like this. #PrayersForCharlottesville — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) August 12, 2017

