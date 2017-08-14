Deputies: Upstate man forced woman into car before crashing into trees

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing charges including kidnapping after a domestic incident on Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched to a disturbance on Bryant Road. According to the incident report, witnesses told deputies they saw a man force a woman into his car before crashing in into trees and a street sign.

The report states that the woman was then seen getting out of the vehicle and walking to a nearby apartment. Deputies said they located the victim, who had cuts, scrapes and bruises on her arms and legs.

Deputies said the victim told them she had been drinking with 21-year-old Timothy Dunn and as they were driving home, they got into an argument. When the victim tried to get out of the car, deputies said Dunn dragged her back into the vehicle and started to drive off before crashing the car in front of Southern Pine Apartments.

Deputies said the victim then got out and walked home.

According to the incident report, a witness told deputies that Dunn "beats the [expletive] out of [her] all the time."

Deputies said the victim told them he had just spend 90 days in jail for domestic violence.

Dunn was arrested and charged with kidnapping, third-degree domestic violence, use of a vehicle without consent, DUI, driving and suspension and hit-and-run.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.