WATCH: Suspect with shirt over face burglarizes Gaffney restaurant

The Gaffney Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in a restaurant burglary.

Officers said the incident occurred at Best Pizza in Town on Windslow Avenue. Surveillance video indicates the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A suspect in the video can be seen running behind the counter with a shirt partially obscuring his face before stealing a cash register.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case may be eligible for a cash reward.

