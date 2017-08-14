WATCH: Suspect with shirt over face burglarizes Gaffney restaura - FOX Carolina 21

WATCH: Suspect with shirt over face burglarizes Gaffney restaurant

Posted: Updated:
Suspect in pizza place burglary (Source: Gaffney Police Department) Suspect in pizza place burglary (Source: Gaffney Police Department)
GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Gaffney Police Department is asking for help identifying  a suspect involved in a restaurant burglary.

Officers said the incident occurred at Best Pizza in Town on Windslow Avenue. Surveillance video indicates the incident occurred just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

A suspect in the video can be seen running behind the counter with a shirt partially obscuring his face before stealing a cash register.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case may be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.