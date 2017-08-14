SC Board of Education suspends certificates for 2 educators accused of misconduct

The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the educator certificate for two former Greenville County educators who are accused of inappropriate conduct.

The board said former Mauldin High School assistant principal Amy Ballard was placed on administrative leave in December 2016 after allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a male employee at the school.

Ballard admitted to sending inappropriate text messages to the employee and engaging in inappropriate physical conduct twice on school grounds, according to the board.

The reported relationship ended several months before the investigation. Ballard resigned on Jan. 31.

A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools confirmed Lee Taylor, a former coach and teacher at Mauldin High School, also resigned on the same day in connection with the incident.

According to the state Education Board, Taylor was accused of inappropriate conduct with two female district staff members. Taylor admitted to inappropriate relationships and to take indecent pictures of himself while on school grounds.

On Aug. 8, the board voted to suspend Ballard and Taylors' educator certificates for one year, ending on Jan. 17, 2018.

