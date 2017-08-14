Coroner: Investigation underway after Upstate man's homicide in - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner: Investigation underway after Upstate man's homicide in law enforcement custody

Posted: Updated:
SUNSET, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Pickens County Coroner's Office said the death of an Easley man in law enforcement custody in May has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner said 42-year-old Randall Dale Scruggs was pronounced dead at Cannon Memorial Hospital just after 4 p.m. on May 28.

Scruggs suffered asphyxia from aspiration of gastric contents from thoracic/abdominal compression while in custody, the coroner said. His death was ruled a homicide.

There is no word yet on which agency had Scruggs in custody.

The coroner said the Pickens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.