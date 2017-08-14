Coroner: Investigation underway after Upstate man's homicide in law enforcement custody

The Pickens County Coroner's Office said the death of an Easley man in law enforcement custody in May has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner said 42-year-old Randall Dale Scruggs was pronounced dead at Cannon Memorial Hospital just after 4 p.m. on May 28.

Scruggs suffered asphyxia from aspiration of gastric contents from thoracic/abdominal compression while in custody, the coroner said. His death was ruled a homicide.

There is no word yet on which agency had Scruggs in custody.

The coroner said the Pickens County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case.

