'Peter the Great' darknet drug suspects to appear in court Thursday

An Upstate couple accused of trafficking opioids on the darknet are scheduled to appear at a hearing on Thursday.

Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod, 28, and Ana Milena Barrero, 24, were arrested in April after an 18-year-old woman died in Portland. Investigators said the victim was found near a package containing synthetic opioid U-47700, also known as "Pink."

According to federal agents, Khleborod and Barrero were involved in the sale of the drug over the darknet, using the vendor alias "PeterTheGreat."

Agents said Barrero used dollar-store items like pregnancy tests, knee wraps and heat patches to disguise "Pink" in the mail.

In May, the couple was indicted by a grand jury.

Khleborod was indicted on one count of possession to distribute U-47700. Barrero was indicted on conspiracy to distribute U-47700 and two counts of use of mail system in commission of felony to distribute U-47700.

A hearing for Khleborod and Barrero will be held Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in Greenville.

