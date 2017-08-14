Not AS rainy today

Get news, weather on the go

Clouds and scattered showers remain in the forecast through mid-week, then we may see a break in the unsettled weather toward the weekend. The eclipse forecast looks like classic summer, with the threat of a pop-up storm and some scattered clouds.

Watch out for patchy dense fog through 9 AM, especially in areas receiving excess rain Monday evening.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms developing in the afternoon. The chance for rain is at about 20-30%, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The main story through the rest of the week will be the HEAT. Expect highs to inch back into the lower 90s through the weekend with no major chance of rain (~20%).

Monday brings a 20-30% of afternoon storms with highs in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees.

Hurricane Gert will accelerate to the northeast over the next couple of days away from the United States.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.