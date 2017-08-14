Scattered storms through Tuesday

Clouds and scattered showers remain in the forecast through mid-week, then we may see a break in the unsettled weather toward the weekend. The eclipse forecast looks like classic summer, with the threat of a pop-up storm and some scattered clouds.

Tonight we’ll see off and on rain with some clearing after midnight. Lows will drop to 67-71 area-wide. Main threats this evening and tonight will be heavy downpours leading to localized flooding.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with more scattered showers and storms toward late day. The chance for rain is at about 40-50%, with highs reaching to 89 in the Upstate and 85 in the mountains.

The weather pattern settles down a bit toward mid-week with only a slight chance for rain Wednesday through Friday. Highs will get HOT in the low 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. A few storms will be back in the forecast toward Sunday and some of that activity could linger into the Monday eclipse!

Tropical Storm Gert will move between the U.S. and Bermuda and eventually strengthen to a hurricane. It is not expected to have any impact on the U.S. other than some high waves along the Outer Banks.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.