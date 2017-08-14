Greenville police release surveillance images of suspected truck - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police release surveillance images of suspected truck thief

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is working to identify a suspect in the theft of a truck.

Officers said the 1999 Ford F-350 was stolen from outside the QT gas station on Woodruff Road. Police released surveillance video of the suspect driving a white mini van before approaching the truck.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

