Search continues for Greenwood woman missing nearly 9 months

The Greenwood Police Department is asking for help finding a woman who has been missing nearly nine months.

Officers said 45-year-old Rhonda Kelley was last seen near Gage Street and Tanyard Avenue on Nov. 23, 2016. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Kelley is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division's behavioral science unit is now assisting in the search for Kelley.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or activities before she went missing is asked to contact police via Facebook, via tip form or by calling 864-942-8464.

"Please remember that she is someone’s mother, daughter, and sister," the agency said in a press release. "Greenwood Police is committed to bringing closure to those affected by her disappearance."

