Franklin Graham on Charlottesville attack: 'Satan is behind it'

Franklin Graham issued a statement on Sunday night reacting to violence that broke out at a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The white nationalist rally at Emancipation Park on Saturday turned deadly when officials say a man crashed his car into a group of counter-protestors. A woman was killed, along with two Virginia State troopers when the helicopter they were using on patrol crashed.

In Graham's statement, he said those blaming Pres. Trump for tensions are misguided.

"Really, this boils down to evil in people's hearts," Graham said. "Satan is behind it all."

Graham also asked about Charlottesville leaders, wondering why the didn't "see that a powder keg was about to explode and stop it before it got started."

Read his full statement here:

Shame on the politicians who are trying to push blame on President Trump for what happened in #Charlottesville, VA. That’s absurd. What about the politicians such as the city council who voted to remove a memorial that had been in place since 1924, regardless of the possible repercussions? How about the city politicians who issued the permit for the lawful demonstration to defend the statue? And why didn’t the mayor or the governor see that a powder keg was about to explode and stop it before it got started? Instead they want to blame President Donald J. Trump for everything. Really, this boils down to evil in people’s hearts. Satan is behind it all. He wants division, he wants unrest, he wants violence and hatred. He’s the enemy of peace and unity. I denounce bigotry and racism of every form, be it black, white or any other. My prayer is that our nation will come together. We are stronger together, and our answers lie in turning to God. It was good to hear that several Virginia and Charlottesville leaders attended church today at Mt. Zion. CNN said, “The racial divides that fueled Saturday’s violence were replaced by unity Sunday…” Continue to pray for peace and for all those impacted by Saturday’s tragedies.

READ MORE: SC, federal lawmakers react to violence in Charlottesville

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.