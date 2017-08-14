Zion Williamson makes front page of Sports Illustrated website

At only 17 years old, Zion Williamson is making big waves in the sports world.

Williamson, a 6 foot, 7 inch power forward for Spartanburg Day School, was ranked the number one recruit in the country and on Monday, he was featured on the front page of the Sport Illustrated website.

The magazine's homepage introduced Williamson as, "the most famous prep since LeBron" saying his highlight tape has gone international.

"The viral thunder-dunks delivered by Zion Williamson don't merely demoralize opponents," Chris Johnson wrote for SI.com. "They have made him better known than any prep star ever."

In addition to his YouTube highlights which have gained millions of views, Williamson has caught the eye of celebrities like Drake and Steph Curry.

Williamson hasn't chosen a college yet but is expected to graduate in 2018.

Watch Zion dunk in 360 degrees here:

