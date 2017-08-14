Eclipse safety preparations ongoing in Greenville Co.

As officials continue preparing for the eclipse, Greenville City officials are working together to keep residents, workers and visitors safe before during and after the event.

Greenville Police Chief Ken Miller says the eclipse is a very dynamic event and there are many factors that cannot be predicted. “We don't know where people are going mostly congregate. We don't know what kinds of problems we'll have so there are some safety factors,” says Chief Miller

Concerns include gridlock on the roadways, the possibility of cell phone outages, fuel shortages and there’s also fear on over-weighted residential decks collapsing. City officials want citizens to be prepared and educated.

“Do not wear eclipse glasses will driving,” says Chief Miller. “Our message to the public is don't eclipse and drive. Find a parking lot.”

While parking lots will be popular gathering places, access to rooftops of downtown parking decks will be restricted starting this Thursday.

Not every parking garage rooftop will be closed though. The city is designating public viewing locations at the Poinsett Garage and the Commons Garage behind the Hyatt Regency. Beginning at noon on August 21st, a limited number of pedestrians will be admitted to the top floor of those garages on a first come, first served basis.

As for cell phone usage, there’s concern that service could be slow or totally freeze up. Emergency Management officials have requested additional mobile coverage through Verizon but the response is yet to be seen. City officials will have limited access to a satellite communications van to assist with public safety transmissions.

Chief Miller encourages citizens to download the GPD App to receive real-time notifications about traffic issues and public safety information.

