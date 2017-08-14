Greer man sentenced after hundreds of pornographic images of infants, toddlers found

The U.S. Attorney's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.

In March 2015, uncover officials launched an investigation into child exploitation on the Kik messenger app. They said a user with the alias "phx_medic" had posted sexually-explicit material in a chat room called "#lolitalovers."

An individual with the same IP address was involved in trading child pornography on a web forum used by people "interested in sexual contact with children." The IP address was traced to 36-year-old Scott Linnell.

In the investigation, officials said they seized electronic devices from Linnell's home with more than 8.900 child porn images. More than 770 of them included infants and toddlers and 90 of them were described as "sadistic, masochistic, or violent."

Linnell was sentenced to 82 months in prison and will serve lifetime supervision after his release, the U.S. attorney's office said.

