Deputies: Upstate man charged with breach of trust after taking victim's car

An Anderson County man was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he took a victim’s car without permission after dropping them off at work.

Deputies say 22-year-old Jake Devin-Lee Gill was arrested around 8 p.m. Saturday on charges of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.

Investigations began after a complaint on July 29 that Gill had driven the victim’s car to drop the victim off at work for the day, but then the victim said Gill took the vehicle.

The victim told deputies that Gill knew the victim did not want him to have the car, but deputies say it was discovered that Gill had the vehicle in Anderson County where he was planning to meet another individual.

Based upon the evidence, deputies attained an arrest warrant for Gill, charging him with taking the 2011 Nissan Altima.

He was released from the detention center on Sunday on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

