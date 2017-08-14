Deputies seek public assistance to ID subject they say failed to return $25K skid steer

Wrestling legend Ric Flair’s agent is calling for the Nature Boy’s fans to pray for him after he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.More >
Wrestling legend Ric Flair’s agent is calling for the Nature Boy’s fans to pray for him after he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.More >
Authorities in Spartanburg are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Aug. 7.More >
Authorities in Spartanburg are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Aug. 7.More >
The Pickens County Coroner's Office said the death of an Easley man in law enforcement custody in May has been ruled a homicide.More >
The Pickens County Coroner's Office said the death of an Easley man in law enforcement custody in May has been ruled a homicide.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
Millions of people are expected to watch as a rare total eclipse crosses the United States on Aug. 21.More >
The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the educator certificate for two former Greenville County educators who are accused of inappropriate conduct.More >
The South Carolina State Board of Education has suspended the educator certificate for two former Greenville County educators who are accused of inappropriate conduct.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
A second Arizona county in two weeks has confirmed that fleas in the area tested positive for plague.More >
The U.S. Attorney's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
The U.S. Attorney's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a mother was arrested after doctors discovered signs of abuse when a toddler was taken to the hospital.More >
Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a mother was arrested after doctors discovered signs of abuse when a toddler was taken to the hospital.More >
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >
A Barbour County woman who vanished about a month ago has been found alive after a massive search effort.More >
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >
Amazon says it is taking action against potentially counterfeit solar eclipse glasses.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >