Deputies seek public assistance to ID subject they say failed to return $25K skid steer

Deputies are seeking help to ID this subject they say failed to return a skid steer that was rented from West Union. (Source OCSO)

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in identifying an individual in regards to an ongoing breach of trust investigation.

Deputies say on August 9, the owner of West Union spoke to deputies about a breach of trust. The owner told deputies that a man came into the business and rented a skid steer on July 31 and was supposed to return it on August 7, but that the equipment has yet to be returned.

Deputies were able to obtain a picture of the identification the subject used to rent the skid steer, along with a picture of the vehicle the subject was driving and the tag on that vehicle.

Through further investigation, deputies believe the tag on the truck was stolen because it came back to a Chevrolet and the vehicle the subject drove was a white F 250.

Investigators also believe the identification presented to West Union in order to rent the equipment was not that of the individual who rented the skid steer.

The skid steer is a 2012 Bobcat T180 and is valued at around $25,000, investigators said.

More news: Franklin Graham on Charlottesville attack: 'Satan is behind it'

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.