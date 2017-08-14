Eclipse viewers concerned automatic street lights could ruin view

Jill Spencer walks and watches the beauty at Green Pond several days a week. The route she takes at the park in Anderson County will soon be a viewing site for the total solar eclipse.

"When I learned they were going to do an eclipse event out here I thought this was the perfect place," Spencer said. "The view is amazing."

Like the beauty of the area and the park, she and others want the event to be a perfect sight.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth and the moon blocks the sun. Some are concerned about street lights because they operate on sensors and turn on automatically when it gets dark.

"Literally, a light went off over my head like in a cartoon," Glenn Brill said. He's director of the Anderson County Parks, Recreation and Tourism Division.

He organized the eclipse viewing event at Green Pond and called Duke Energy to ask if a crew could shut-off street lights during the eclipse.

Administrators with Duke Energy honored the request.

"That's why when we have totality from 2:37 to 2:39 p.m. the street lights won't pop on and ruin people's view of this once in a life time event," Brill said.

Ryan Mosier is a spokesperson with Duke Energy. He says Brill made that request at the beginning of the year and since then the company has received hundreds more.

"This poses a bunch of problems for us. The street lights can't be cut off from a central location, Mosier said.

He says Duke Energy doesn't have the man power to handle hundreds of requests.

"Each individual light would have to be deactivated so you're talking about a technician physically at every light to to cut it off," Mosier said. "The light pollution from street lights during an eclipse is very minimal and should not have an adverse affect on the viewing experience."

There will also be a viewing party at the Anderson Civic Center. In July, Brill requested street lights there to be shut-off too, but that requests was not approved.

Organizers of the viewing party will be able to turn off lights at the amphitheater, but no the parking lot lights.

"So, when there's totality everybody's back will be to the parking lot where the lights will be on," Brill said.

Spencer says she plans to enjoy the historic event and will find a place to watch.

