Deputies: Seneca man arrested on charges of defrauding the SC Education Lottery

A Seneca man was arrested over the weekend after deputies say he stole several lottery tickets from a convenience store.

Deputies say 40-year-old Antonio Bernard Holden was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center on Sunday for charges of three counts of intent to defraud the South Carolina Education Lottery and one count of shop lifting.

The alleged larceny occurred on August 5 at the 7-Eleven on Clemson Boulevard. The employee told deputies several lottery tickets were missing.

A review of the security footage revealed a male stepping behind the counter and taking several lottery tickets and some cigarettes. The items were valued at $2,000 or less.

Those tickets were later cashed at a convenience store on Wells Highway on the same day, deputies say.

As the investigation continued, deputies made positive identification of Holden and warrants were obtained.

He is currently behind bars on a combined $55,000 surety bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

