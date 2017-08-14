Dispatch: Deputies on scene of chase that led to crash on Woodsi - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Deputies on scene of chase that led to crash on Woodside Ave in Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of collision on Woodside Avenue. (8/14/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on Woodside Avenue. (8/14/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of collision on Woodside Avenue. (8/14/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of collision on Woodside Avenue. (8/14/17 FOX Carolina)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County deputies are on scene of a collision on Woodside Avenue Monday evening.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred around 8:55 p.m.

Injuries are listed on the traffic system.

Dispatchers say the crash started as a chase with deputies and ended in a crash on Woodside Avenue at A Street.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene saw at least one vehicle had crashed into a tree.

No further details were available.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest.

More news: North Carolina protesters pull down Confederate statue

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.