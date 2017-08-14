Dispatch: Deputies on scene of chase that led to crash on Woodside Ave in Greenville Co.

Scene of collision on Woodside Avenue. (8/14/17 FOX Carolina)

Greenville County deputies are on scene of a collision on Woodside Avenue Monday evening.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred around 8:55 p.m.

Injuries are listed on the traffic system.

Dispatchers say the crash started as a chase with deputies and ended in a crash on Woodside Avenue at A Street.

Our FOX Carolina crew on scene saw at least one vehicle had crashed into a tree.

No further details were available.

