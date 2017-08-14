New app in Newberry County to keep schools safe

According to Newberry County's Sheriff, Lee Foster their new smart phone app will make schools safer. It’s a new program and smart phone app that allows a student or staff member to alert first responders in the county of emergencies.

“Not only get the law enforcement to respond faster,” explained Sheriff Foster, “But it will also help our fire, rescue, and EMS personnel get there in a medical emergency."

All you have to do is register with the program within your school. Which will link with only those people in the same school.

"Anybody that is registered for that facility. they will immediately get a notification through the application,” said Chief Deputy, Todd Johnson, “They will get a text message and get an email notifying them that the panic button has been initiated."

Once one of buttons is pushed, it notifies police, fire department or EMS of the emergency. It will also pinpoint where the initial emergency was triggered. That person then can text with 9-1-1 for further information.

"911 then can send messages to the entire staff of that facility,” explained Chief Deputy Johnson, “Such as the identity of the shooter, the description, possible location of any active assailant."

The Newberry County School District is the first in the entire state to have access to the technology and with this app allowing for instant connection to the local hospital.

Superintendent Jim Suber says it will save lives.

"This cutting-edge technology is going to allow us to be proactive as opposed to reactive,” said Suber.

The app will not only work on cell signal but also on wi-fi signal. Which Chief Deputy Johnson says is important because some of the schools have poor cellphone signal.

Also, 90% of the cost for this program is being reimbursed so it won't cost taxpayers.

