How to experience the eclipse without those fancy glasses

The solar eclipse is just around the corner and across the Upstate, glasses are flying off the shelves.

If you haven't had any luck finding a pair of the fancy specs, you can still experience the eclipse with the help of a few items lying around the house!

NASA recommends making a pinhole projector, which can be completed in a few minutes by following some simple steps.

Start by grabbing an empty cereal box. Trace a piece of paper to fit inside along the bottom of the box. Cut two holes on the top of the box. Cut a piece of aluminum foil to cover the left hole then tape in place. Then, poke a pinhole in the center of the foil.

With the sun behind you, look into the right hole. You will be able to see the projection of the eclipsed sun on the paper inside the box.

Fox Carolina Chief Meteorologist Kendra Kent explains how to make the pinhole projector.