Pediatrician offers tips for getting kids back on sleep schedule for new school year

Upstate students are enjoying their final days of summer and that's typically when school-time routines can take a back seat.



Don't worry! Greenville Health System Pediatricians said now is the perfect time to try and get your kids back into these routines, especially a sleep schedule.



The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 9 to 12 hours of sleep a day for children and 8 to 10 hours a day for teenagers. This includes naps.



Dr. Aqil Surka from Pediatric Associates - Spartanburg explained children and teenagers function better with routines because it helps them know what to expect and plan their days. Making sure they get enough sleep is key to optimum performance.



"Children do best when they're on a good schedule for lots of things. Activities, meals, sleep. Anything that keeps them on a routine, keeps them healthier," said Dr. Surka.



Dr. Surka recommended the following steps for parents to get their kids back into a sleep routine:

Set a bed time and stick to it Have an evening routine Turn off the screens (smart phones, computers and TVs)

He also advised parents to keep their kids active during the day so they burn off all their energy and are tired come nighttime.



Parents should try to avoid over scheduling their children because it could push their evening routines back a few hours.

"Games in the evening, practices in the evening. Everybody is running around with their brothers and sisters and that can really create problems for the sleep schedule. They get home late, they're eating late, and we're not getting in our routine," explained Dr. Surka.

