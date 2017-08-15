Greenville Co. teachers return to schools on Tuesday

Greenville County Schools’ teachers return to work on Tuesday.

The school district said many schools’ PTAs will provide breakfast for teachers as they head back in their classrooms to prepare for the upcoming school year.

Orientations and “meet the teacher” events begin on Wednesday.

The school district said approximately 6000 teachers work in Greenville County Schools. That number includes instructional coaches, guidance counselors and media specialists.

The school district said 534 teachers are new hires for the 2017-2018 school year.

17 schools also have new principals.

Classes begin at Greenville County Schools on August 22.

MORE NEWS: SC Board of Education suspends certificates for 2 educators accused of misconduct

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.