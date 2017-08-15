Canada-based company to build US headquarters in Pickens County

Pickens County Council said a Canada-based company is launching its new US manufacturing headquarters in Pickens County as part of a $4.3 million.

Officials said SafeplastNA’s investment, which had previously been referred to as “Project Sod,” will be used to build a new 30,000-square-foot facility and create 30 jobs.

SafeplastNA makes hose bindings and protectors, spirals, and wraps. Click here to visit the company's website.

"Pickens County continues to attract international companies like SafeplastNA through competitive economic initiatives and a quality workforce,” Pickens County Council Chairman Roy Costner stated in a news release. “We are proud to welcome SafeplastNA Headquarters and we are excited to be a part of creating the company's state-of-the art products in Pickens County, one of only two places in the world where this technology is being used.”

Costner said the only other place the technology is being used is in Finland.

SafeplastNA is the seventh major company announcement in Pickens County within the last 16 months, council members said.

MORE NEWS:Pediatrician offers tips for getting kids back on sleep schedule for new school year

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.