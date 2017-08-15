Dirty Dancing Festival in Lake Lure celebrates film's 30th anniversary

Dirty Dancing fans will celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary on Friday and Saturday in Lake Lure during the 8th annual Dirty Dancing Festival.

The 1987 movie was filmed in part in the Lake Lure area.

Festivities will be held at Morse Park Meadows and the Lake Lure Inn & Spa.

Entertainment includes live music, dance performances, a talent show, watermelon games, and a lake lift competition.

Lake Lure said a beer, wine and cider garden will be available as well.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children at the door.

