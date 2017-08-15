Police: Man faces multiple charges after traffic stop, foot pursuit in Greenwood

Greenwood police said a Hodges man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop late Sunday night.

Police said they were called in to assist troopers after Jerry Craig Brooks III reportedly ran off on foot after being pulled over.

Police said Brooks was uncooperative after he was captured and caused damage to the interior of a Greenwood police car by kicking it.

Police said the manager at the Sports Break restaurant also reported that Brooks had ran up a $20 bar tab and left without paying it earlier in the night.

Brooks was charged with defrauding an innkeeper, malicious damage to property, and resisting arrest.

