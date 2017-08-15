McMaster to host business roundtable in Greenwood

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will visit Greenwood on Tuesday to speak with area business leaders.

McMaster’s office said the governor will host a Main Street Business Roundtable Meeting with the Greenwood Area Chamber of Commerce starting at noon.

The meeting will be held in Finis Horne Arena at Lander University, located at 320 Stanley Avenue.

