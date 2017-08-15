Police: Man faces murder charges after overdose death

Asheville police said murder charges have been filed against a man in connection with a drug overdose death.

Police said Gavin Andrew Remaley, 29, of Asheville is charged with second degree murder for his participation in the death of Matthew Adam Dillingham.

Dillingam died on February 6, 2017 as a result of a drug overdose, police said.

Remaley is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: Dirty Dancing Festival in Lake Lure celebrates film's 30th anniversary

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.