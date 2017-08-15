Police: Man faces murder charges after overdose death

A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
An Ohio teacher is accused of having a child with a teenage boy she first met when she was his eighth-grade English teacher.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >
The U.S. Attorney's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
The U.S. Attorney's Office said an Upstate man was sentenced to prison time on Monday in connection with a child pornography investigation.More >
Authorities in Spartanburg are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Aug. 7.More >
Authorities in Spartanburg are investigating a deadly shooting at a grocery store on Aug. 7.More >
The Pickens County Coroner's Office said the death of an Easley man in law enforcement custody in May has been ruled a homicide.More >
The Pickens County Coroner's Office said the death of an Easley man in law enforcement custody in May has been ruled a homicide.More >
Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism.More >
Protesters in North Carolina toppled a nearly century-old statue of a Confederate soldier on Monday at a rally against racism.More >
Wrestling legend Ric Flair’s agent is calling for the Nature Boy’s fans to pray for him after he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.More >
Wrestling legend Ric Flair’s agent is calling for the Nature Boy’s fans to pray for him after he was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.More >
Union police said a man was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle after an incident involving a pizza delivery driver on Saturday.More >
Union police said a man was charged with breaking into a motor vehicle after an incident involving a pizza delivery driver on Saturday.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
When is the best time to see the total solar eclipse and where? This slideshow breaks down the exact times and places to get the best view on August 21st.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Jasmin McGill was the victim of a shooting in Gaffney on August 7. No arrests have been made in the case.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
Upstate activists and community members gathered in downtown Greenville in response to the violence at the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
The Carolina Panthers took the field for the team's last practice during training camp at Wofford College on Sunday. (8/13/17)More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >
Athletes from five states ranging in age from 13 to 72 years old competed in the annual Greenville Triathlon on Sunday.More >