Deputies: Gas station employee stole more than 1,800 lotto tickets, paid out $9K of winnings

Union County deputies said charges have been filed against a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of lottery tickets from the gas station where she worked.

Deputies said they began investigating in July after the owner of the KC Mart on Duncan Bypass reported that his employee, Chastity Nicole Davis, had been stealing lottery tickets.

The owner told deputies a customer told him Davis had been playing lottery cards while waiting on other shoppers. He then checked security footage and conducted a lottery ticket inventory, which revealed hundreds of scratch-off tickets were unaccounted for.

Deputies said Davis was seen on surveillance taking the tickets and scratching them off.

Deputies said SLED was called in to assist and determined that Davis stole 1,834 lottery tickets at a face value of $15,214. 522 tickets were cashed as winners and $9,145 was paid out.

Deputies said Davis was charged with breach of trust and lottery fraud.

