Deputies investigating burglary at Spartanburg Co. library branch

Spartanburg County deputies are investigating after the Cyril-Westside Library was broken into on Monday.

Deputies said they were called to the library on Oak Grove Road after the third shift maintenance worker encountered a burglar.

The worker told deputies he was cleaning when he heard a shattering sound from the front of the library, per incident reports. The worker then saw a man wearing a blue shirt turn a corner. Both men ran in opposite directions upon seeing one another.

The maintenance worker reported that a green Ford Explorer left the parking lot shortly after the strange man ran out of the front of the building.

Deputies said it appeared a brick was used to break a pane of glass.

The suspect has not been identified.

