Powerball jackpot climbs to $430 million for Wednesday's drawing

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing has climbed to $430 million.

The jackpot is worth a cash payout of $273 million.

Powerball players can purchase a ticket at most convenience stores and grocery stores in South Carolina until 9:59 p.m. Wednesday.

The drawing will air on FOX Carolina at 10:59 p.m.

Officials said the Palmetto State is home to seven Powerball jackpot wins but it has been four years since a jackpot winner was crowned in the state.

Odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 293 million.

