Heating up, with rain chances decreasing

Temperatures heat up as our storm threat goes down over the upcoming days. Some clouds and scattered showers will be possible the day of our total solar eclipse.

Expect isolated showers through tonight with lows dropping to 67-72 area-wide. Wednesday will be hot and mostly dry with highs warming to 86=91 with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm. Humidity will still be high so it may feel like the mid 90s.

Thursday and Friday will be typical summer days with hot, humid afternoons and a few storms possible.

Saturday looks dry with HOT temperatures in the low 90s for the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. Scattered showers and storms are possible late Sunday into Monday.

Right now I’m calling for a 30-40% chance for rain on the day of the solar eclipse, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. This won’t be ideal for viewing, but should still provide breaks in cloudiness to enjoy the show!

