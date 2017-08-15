Deputies: Greenwood Co. jail on lockdown after inmate escape - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Greenwood Co. jail on lockdown after inmate escape

Nathaniel Wideman (Source: GCSO) Nathaniel Wideman (Source: GCSO)
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said a search is underway for a suspect who escaped the Greenwood County Detention Center.

Twenty-two-year-old Nathaniel Tyler Wideman is unaccounted for, deputies said. He was detained on charges of breach of peace aggravated in nature, possession of a stole firearm and third-degree assault and battery.

The Greenwood Police Department said Wideman was arrested earlier in August after a shooting on Milwee Avenue.

Deputies said the jail is on lockdown and afternoon visits were canceled.

Wideman is described as 5 feet, 10 inches and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

