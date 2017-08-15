Make your own eclipse box viewer

If you are looking for a fun project to do with the kids, or you just want another option to view the solar eclipse, a box viewer would be a good thing to assemble. Here is what you need: a cereal/cracker box, white paper, scissors, tape, foil, something to poke a small hole like a nail, and a pencil.

Open the top of the box. Remove any contents. Cut two squares on the right and left sides of the top of the box, leaving the center flap intact. (see picture). Trace the bottom of the box on some white paper and cut it out so that you can place the traced piece of paper in the bottom of the box (that will be what you view the eclipse on). Close the center flap of the box, then cover one of the open top squares with foil. Tape the foil down on the sides of the box, then puncture a hole in the center of the foil. Leave the other side of the box uncovered... you'll be looking into that to view the eclipse.

On the day of the eclipse, allow the sun to shine into the foil hole, while you look into the other side of the box. You'll see the sun start as a circle, then it will slowly become covered.